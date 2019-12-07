Media player
Boris Johnson says leaked US-UK trade documents are 'just another distraction'
Boris Johnson says the source of the leaked US-UK trade documents must be investigated.
Labour says documents, which were posted on the forum website Reddit, show the NHS would be at risk under a post-Brexit trade deal with the US.
Reddit has since suspended 61 accounts that showed a "pattern of coordination".
Speaking to BBC News, Mr Johnson said the documents were "just another distraction".
07 Dec 2019
