Corbyn defends NHS trade document leak

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has said leaked documents reportedly showing the NHS would be at risk after a post-Brexit trade deal with the US are genuine.

Mr Corbyn said "at no stage did the prime minister or anybody deny that those documents were real".

PM Boris Johnson said an investigation is needed into the source of the documents on UK-US trade negotiations, posted on the Reddit website.

Reddit said the unredacted documents were uploaded as "part of a campaign that has been reported as originating from Russia".

The forum website has suspended 61 accounts that showed a "pattern of coordination".