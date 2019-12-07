Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Living in the past
A Sheffield couple love the 1940s so much, they've dedicated their home to the decade.
Dean Turner and Lynda Easton attended vintage events before making the decision to change from their modern lifestyle to one from wartime Britain.
Their home is filled with memorabilia from World War Two and the couple only wear clothes styled from the 1940s.
This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.
-
07 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window