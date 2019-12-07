Dasher, Dancer, Prancer...

Video

There may not be antlers or a red nose in sight, but these nine dachshund pups are as festive as can be.

The dogs are currently with the RSCPA in Halifax, West Yorkshire, where more than 1,000 applications have been made by people interested in rehoming one or more of the pups, who are all named after Santa's reindeer.

