Burnley manager's festive news conference

Burnley manager Sean Dyche joined by snowman at news conference
Burnley FC manager Sean Dyche was in a festive mood at a news conference ahead of his team's upcoming match against Tottenham.
He entertained journalists with a snowman before being interrupted by a Christmas tree.
06 Dec 2019
