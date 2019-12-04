'All for one and one for all' - Johnson praises Nato
Video

Nato meeting: Boris Johnson praises alliance's role for 'safety in numbers'

Speaking upon his arrival to the leaders' meeting, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Nato continued to provide "peace and prosperity for hundreds of millions of people" because of "a very simple concept of safety in numbers."

"At the heart of it is a pledge that we will come to one another's defence - all for one and one for all."

  • 04 Dec 2019
