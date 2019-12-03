Trump v Trump on the NHS
Donald Trump on the UK's National Health Service

Speaking in London at the 70th anniversary of Nato, Donald Trump said that the UK's National Health Service, the NHS, is not on the trade talk table.

But during a news conference with Theresa May in June, he said something very different.

