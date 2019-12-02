Prince Andrew accuser: 'Help me fight this fight'

Video

A US woman who says she was forced to have sex with Prince Andrew has called for support from the British public.

Virginia Guiffre, who says she was brought from the US to Britain aged 17 to have sex with Prince Andrew, was speaking to BBC Panorama, in an interview recorded before the Duke of York's interview with BBC Newsnight last month.

One of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein's accusers, she says she was trafficked to London by Epstein in 2001.

The prince told Newsnight's Emily Maitlis that he didn't recall meeting Virginia Guiffre (then Roberts).

Of the claim that he had sex with her, the prince said he could "absolutely and categorically" say "it never happened".