London Bridge: 'I saw people die'
An American academic has spoken of the moment the convicted terrorist, Usman Khan, launched an attack during a conference near London Bridge on Friday.
Jack Merritt and Saskia Jones were stabbed to death and three others were wounded.
Bryonn Bain, a professor at UCLA, was running a workshop about prisoner rehabilitation at the Fishmonger's Hall.
02 Dec 2019
