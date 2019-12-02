Giuffre: I knew I had to keep Prince Andrew happy

Video

Virginia Guiffre, who says she was brought from the US to Britain aged 17 to have sex with Prince Andrew, has spoken to BBC Panorama.

One of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein's accusers, she says she was trafficked to London by Epstein in 2001.

In an interview recorded before the Duke of York's interview with BBC Newsnight last month, she told the BBC the Duke of York was "the most hideous dancer I've ever seen in my life" and "his sweat was like it was raining basically everywhere".

She said: "I knew I had to keep him happy, because it's what Jeffrey and Ghislaine (Maxwell, Epstein's then girlfriend) would expect from me."

The prince told Newsnight's Emily Maitlis that he didn't recall meeting Virginia Guiffre (then Roberts), and that he had a medical condition at the time that meant he did not sweat.

Of the claim that he had sex with her, the prince said he could "absolutely and categorically" say "it never happened".