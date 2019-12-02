Media player
Vigil held for victims of London Bridge attack
A vigil for Jack Merritt and Saskia Jones, who were killed in a knife attack on Friday, is taking place in London.
At the same time, a vigil is being held in Cambridge, where they both went to university.
02 Dec 2019
