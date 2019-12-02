Media player
Boss reveals how staff fought London Bridge attacker
The chief executive of Fishmongers Hall, Commodore Toby Williamson, has told BBC Breakfast about his staff's bravery in face of the London Bridge attack on Friday.
He described how his staff fought back against Usman Khan.
Read more: Vigil to be held for London Bridge victims
02 Dec 2019
