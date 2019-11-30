'We witnessed the most extraordinary courage'

Media player
Met Commissioner Cressida Dick praises public response
Met Commissioner Cressida Dick has praised the response of the public to a terror incident at London Bridge.
Usman Khan, 28, was wearing a GPS police tag and was out of prison on licence when he launched his attack, in which a man and a woman were killed and three others were injured.
Khan was shot dead by officers.
30 Nov 2019
