Attacker was 'complying' with license conditions
The London Bridge attacker was 'complying' with conditions set out by Multi-Agency Public Protection Arrangements (MAPPA) according to the Metropolitan Police.

Usman Khan, a convicted terrorist released from prison in December 2018, killed two people before being shot dead by police on Friday.

Assistant Comissioner Neil Basu said a series of raids had been carried out, but that it was believed Khan was acting alone.

  • 30 Nov 2019
