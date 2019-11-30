London Bridge attacker in 2008: 'I ain't no terrorist'

Video

Speaking to the BBC in 2008 the man who carried out Friday's London Bridge attack denied being a terrorist.

Usman Khan was speaking after his address was raided by anti-terror police in 2008. He later admitted being involved in a terrorist conspiracy.

In 2012 he was sentenced to indeterminate detention for "public protection" with a minimum jail term of eight years.

But in 2013 the Court of Appeal quashed the sentence, replacing it with a 16-year-fixed term of which Khan should serve half in prison.

He was released in December 2018.

On Friday he was shot dead by police on London Bridge, after killing two people and injuring three more.

