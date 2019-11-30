Media player
London Bridge attacker 'wanted to deradicalise' - lawyer
Vajahat Sharif, a lawyer who represented Usman Khan at the time of his conviction said his former client understood his ideology was 'wrong'.
The 28-year-old was shot dead by armed police after fatally stabbing two people and injuring three others on Friday.
Khan had been released on licence in December 2018 following his conviction for terrorism offences in 2012.
His lawyer said he had asked for help to be deradicalised while he was in prison.
30 Nov 2019
