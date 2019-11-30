London Bridge attack victim on BBC podcast

Media player
London Bridge attack: Jack Merritt spoke to BBC Radio 4
The first victim of yesterday's London Bridge attack has been named as Jack Merritt, a Cambridge University law ad criminology graduate.
Earlier this year, Jack Merritt spoke on a BBC Radio 4's Law in Action podcast about his work helping inmates at Warren Hill prison in Suffolk to study law:
30 Nov 2019
