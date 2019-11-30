PM praises 'incredible' London Bridge response
PM praises 'incredible' London Bridge attack response

Boris Johnson has praised members of the public and the emergency services after the London Bridge attack.

Two people were killed and three more injured before Usman Khan, who had previously been jailed for terrorism offences, was shot dead by police.

The prime minister said that the system that had allowed him out on early release "does not make sense".

