London Bridge witness 'kicked suspect to dislodge knife'
Two members of the public have died after a stabbing attack at London Bridge, in which police also shot dead the suspect.
The Met Police has declared the attack a terrorist incident.
Tour guide Stevie Hurst saw a group of people holding the suspect down and ran over to help.
He kicked the man in the head while the others tried to dislodge the knife from his hands.
“The guys that were there were absolutely amazing,” he told BBC Radio 5 Live. “Heroes beyond belief.”
29 Nov 2019
