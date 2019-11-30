UK housing is broken, can anyone fix it?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

This Matters: UK housing is broken, can anyone fix it?

More houses are being built - well, that's what every party is saying to get your vote.

But how come there aren't enough? And will any of them fulfil that promise?

  • 30 Nov 2019
Go to next video: Will how you vote make you better off?