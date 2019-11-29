Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
London Bridge: Mayor Khan praises Londoners' bravery
Sadiq Khan said members of the public who restrained a suspect on London Bridge were "the best of us".
The London mayor said "breathtaking heroism" was shown by Londoners as a man suspected of being behind a stabbing attack was shot dead by police.
-
29 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window