Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Moment man tackled on London Bridge
The moment before a man was apparently shot by police on London Bridge has been filmed by an eyewitness.
A man appeared to be dragged away from another person lying on the ground.
We have stopped the footage seconds before the shots appeared to be fired.
The Metropolitan Police say a man has been shot, and say they are dealing with a major incident at the location.
-
29 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window