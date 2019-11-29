Moment man tackled on London Bridge
Video

The moment before a man was apparently shot by police on London Bridge has been filmed by an eyewitness.

A man appeared to be dragged away from another person lying on the ground.

We have stopped the footage seconds before the shots appeared to be fired.

The Metropolitan Police say a man has been shot, and say they are dealing with a major incident at the location.

