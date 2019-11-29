Sturgeon 'we witnessed exceptional acts of bravery'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

BBC Debate: Sturgeon 'we witnessed exceptional acts of bravery'

SNP leader, Nicola Sturgeon, agrees that no amount of police can stop terror attacks completely, but it can improve the emergency services response times.

Nicola Sturgeon praised the members of the public who helped stop the stabbing suspect on London Bridge, saying 'it's how we all hope we'd respond, but in truth, none of us know.'

  • 29 Nov 2019
Go to next video: Key moments from the seven-way BBC election debate