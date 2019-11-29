London Bridge shooting 'declared terrorist incident'
London Bridge stabbing 'declared terrorist incident'

Police confirm a male suspect was shot and died at the scene after they were called to a stabbing near London Bridge. A number of people were injured, some seriously.

An explosive device strapped to the suspect's body was a hoax.

  • 29 Nov 2019
