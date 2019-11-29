Hillsborough: The thirty-year search for justice

Video

On a spring afternoon in 1989, a crush developed at the Hillsborough stadium in Sheffield resulting in the deaths of 96 Liverpool fans attending the club's FA Cup semi-final against Nottingham Forest.

After a long and emotional legal journey, Hillsborough match commander David Duckenfield was found not guilty of gross negligence manslaughter of 95 Liverpool fans.

Due to the law at the time, there can be no prosecution over the death of the 96th victim, Tony Bland.

The BBC’s North of England Correspondent Judith Moritz speaks to the families, friends and survivors of the Hillsborough tragedy and reflects on their thirty years of heartbreak.