'Men have tried to choke me during sex'

Video

BBC research suggests a third of women in the UK have experienced unwanted violence during consensual sex.

The research comes after recent cases have heard defences of "rough sex" - such as that of murdered British backpacker Grace Millane.

If you have been affected by sexual abuse or violence, help and support is available at BBC Action Line.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.