'Men have tried to choke me during sex'
BBC research suggests a third of women in the UK have experienced unwanted violence during consensual sex.
The research comes after recent cases have heard defences of "rough sex" - such as that of murdered British backpacker Grace Millane.
If you have been affected by sexual abuse or violence, help and support is available at BBC Action Line.
28 Nov 2019
