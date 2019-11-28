What does a billion pounds look like?

Media player
What does a billion pounds actually look like?
A billion... it’s hard to fathom.
It’s a number that’s thrown around a lot, from party manifestos to conference speeches, but how well do we really understand what it means?
Can mathematical gymnastics and time-bending scenarios anchor the number in reality?
The BBC's Mattea Bubalo explains.
28 Nov 2019
