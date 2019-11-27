Media player
'My drink was spiked on my second day at university'
Lily Petch arrived at university ready for a new adventure but says her drink was spiked on just her second night.
Figures uncovered by BBC Radio 5 Live reveal an increase in reports of drink spiking to the police in England and Wales.
27 Nov 2019
