'I went from having the best night of my life to losing consciousness'
Lily Petch arrived at university ready for a new adventure but says her drink was spiked on just her second night.

Figures uncovered by BBC Radio 5 Live reveal an increase in reports of drink spiking to the police in England and Wales.

  • 27 Nov 2019
