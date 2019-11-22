'Verdict of murder welcomed by Millane family'
A man has been found guilty of strangling British backpacker Grace Millane.

The defendant, 27, stuffed her body inside a suitcase which was found buried in bushland outside Auckland, New Zealand.

Speaking outside the court Grace's father David Millane said:

"The verdict of murder today will be welcomed by every member of the Millane family".

