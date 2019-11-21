Election 2019: Lib Dem presents 'Stop Brexit' manifesto
Election 2019: Lib Dem presents 'Stop Brexit' manifesto in nightclub

Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson laid out her case for cancelling Brexit in a north London nightclub.

From this, to the NHS and climate change, the BBC's Chris Mason breaks down the Lib Dems' plan.

