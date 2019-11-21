Coldplay to pause touring for environmental reasons
Video

Chris Martin on Coldplay's 'environmental touring pause'

The lead singer of Coldplay has said that the band will take a year or two to work out how they could be more sustainable.

In an interview with the BBC's Colin Paterson, the band's lead singer, Chris Martin, said the band's dream is to have a show with no single-use plastic.

