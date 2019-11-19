Party leaders make their boardroom pitch
Video

Election 2019: Party leaders make their boardroom pitch

At a business conference in London, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that planned cuts to corporation tax next April are to be put on hold.

Jeremy Corbyn said business had "so much to gain" from a Labour victory in terms of investment while Jo Swinson said the Liberal Democrats were the "natural party of business" because they wanted to cancel Brexit.

The BBC's Jonathan Blake breaks town today's events in the UK election.

