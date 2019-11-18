Tory donor: Release Russian interference report

Video

A Conservative Party donor has called for the publication of a report on alleged Russian interference in UK democracy.

The Intelligence Security Committee (ISC) report has formal security clearance, but it will not be released until after the 12 December election.

Former Russian official Mr Temerko has donated more than £1m to the Tory Party and its candidates in recent years.

"I think for democratic reasons, this report should be released," he told BBC security correspondent Gordon Corera, "because if there is real Russian influence, people and country should know about that."

