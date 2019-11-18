Arcuri: I wanted Johnson to man up and call me

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Jennifer Arcuri: I wanted Boris Johnson to man up and call me
The US businesswoman at the centre of a misconduct controversy involving Boris Johnson has said she is "upset" the prime minister did not "man up... and call me" when the story became headline news.
It is alleged that Jennifer Arcuri received favourable treatment during Mr Johnson's time as mayor of London due to their friendship, claims he denies.
Ms Arcuri said Mr Johnson repeatedly hung up on her, and failed to reply to her text.
Watch the Victoria Derbyshire programme on BBC Two and BBC News Channel, 10:00 to 11:00 GMT - and see more of our stories here.
-
18 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-50461371/jennifer-arcuri-i-wanted-boris-johnson-to-man-up-and-call-meRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window