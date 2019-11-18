Arcuri: I wanted Johnson to man up and call me

Video

The US businesswoman at the centre of a misconduct controversy involving Boris Johnson has said she is "upset" the prime minister did not "man up... and call me" when the story became headline news.

It is alleged that Jennifer Arcuri received favourable treatment during Mr Johnson's time as mayor of London due to their friendship, claims he denies.

Ms Arcuri said Mr Johnson repeatedly hung up on her, and failed to reply to her text.

