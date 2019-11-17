Bolton fire: How two students raised the alarm

Media player
How two students spotted the Bolton fire and raised the alarm
Leah Mckee-Hearne and Courtney Peaker were the first to spot Friday's fire in a student accommodation block in Bolton.
They immediately alerted security, and began to rush around the building banging on doors as the fire alarm sounded.
17 Nov 2019
