Bolton fire: How two students raised the alarm
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

How two students spotted the Bolton fire and raised the alarm

Leah Mckee-Hearne and Courtney Peaker were the first to spot Friday's fire in a student accommodation block in Bolton.

They immediately alerted security, and began to rush around the building banging on doors as the fire alarm sounded.

  • 17 Nov 2019
Go to next video: Bolton fire: "21 years of my life was in there"