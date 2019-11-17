"If anyone has evidence...that person should provide it"

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Prince Andrew should voluntarily testify - victims' lawyer
A lawyer who represents some of the victims of Jeffrey Epstein has called for the Duke of York to speak to the FBI over claims he slept with a teenager in 2001.
Gloria Allred, who does not represent Virginia Roberts who made the allegations against the duke, says she thinks Prince Andrew should voluntarily testify as it would be the 'right and honourable thing to do'.
The Prince has repeatedly denied the claims, most recently in a BBC Newsnight interview.
-
17 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window