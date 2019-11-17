"If anyone has evidence...that person should provide it"

Video

A lawyer who represents some of the victims of Jeffrey Epstein has called for the Duke of York to speak to the FBI over claims he slept with a teenager in 2001.

Gloria Allred, who does not represent Virginia Roberts who made the allegations against the duke, says she thinks Prince Andrew should voluntarily testify as it would be the 'right and honourable thing to do'.

The Prince has repeatedly denied the claims, most recently in a BBC Newsnight interview.