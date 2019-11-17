Students evacuated from huge blaze at flats
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Students evacuated from huge blaze at Bolton flats

Greater Manchester firefighters say they applied lessons learned from the Grenfell Tower fire as they tackled a blaze at a university student accommodation block in Bolton.

Two people suffered minor injuries when about 100 residents fled The Cube after the fire broke out on Friday evening.

  • 17 Nov 2019