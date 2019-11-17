Students evacuated from huge blaze at flats

Media player
Students evacuated from huge blaze at Bolton flats
Greater Manchester firefighters say they applied lessons learned from the Grenfell Tower fire as they tackled a blaze at a university student accommodation block in Bolton.
Two people suffered minor injuries when about 100 residents fled The Cube after the fire broke out on Friday evening.
17 Nov 2019
