Prince Andrew 'was home with the children'

Video

The Duke of York tells Newsnight that he could not have been at Tramp nightclub on the date that Virginia Roberts - now Virginia Giuffre - says she met him, because he was looking after children that day, including a trip to Pizza Express.

In an interview with BBC Newsnight's Emily Maitlis, he also denied allegations made against him where he was described as sweating profusely, saying that he had a medical condition that meant he didn't sweat at the time.

Viewers in the UK can watch the full programme on BBC iPlayer: Prince Andrew and the Epstein Scandal: The Newsnight Interview