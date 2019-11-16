Prince Andrew 'not aware' of Epstein warrant

Video

The Duke of York says he was not aware of an arrest warrant for Jeffrey Epstein when he was invited to Princess Beatrice's 18th birthday party in 2006.

In an interview recorded at Buckingham Palace on Thursday, Prince Andrew spoke to BBC Newsnight's Emily Maitlis.

It is the first time he has spoken publicly about his links with Jeffrey Epstein, a 66-year-old American financier who took his own life while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges.

Viewers in the UK can watch the full programme on BBC iPlayer: Prince Andrew and the Epstein Scandal: The Newsnight Interview