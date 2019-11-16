Prince Andrew: 'I don't remember this'

Video

The Duke of York has told the BBC he has wracked his brains but cannot recall any incident involving Virginia Roberts - now Virginia Giuffre - who has said she was forced to have sex with him three times.

When asked by BBC Newsnight's Emily Maitlis whether there was any way he could have had sex with Ms Roberts, or any woman trafficked by convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, Prince Andrew said "no".

The interview is the first time Prince Andrew has spoken publicly about his links with Jeffrey Epstein, a 66-year-old American financier who took his own life while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges.

The interview is the first time Prince Andrew has spoken publicly about his links with Jeffrey Epstein