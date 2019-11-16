Prince Andrew: Allegations 'a constant sore'

Media player
Prince Andrew interview: Allegations 'a constant sore in the family'
The Duke of York tells Newsnight that his family were all left with the same questions about Jeffrey Epstein.
In an interview recorded at Buckingham Palace on Thursday, Prince Andrew spoke to BBC Newsnight's Emily Maitlis.
Viewers in the UK can watch the full programme on BBC iPlayer: Prince Andrew and the Epstein Scandal: The Newsnight Interview
16 Nov 2019
