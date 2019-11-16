Media player
Prince Andrew says he would testify under oath
The Duke of York has said he would testify under oath if that was the legal advice he was given as he would be "duty-bound" to do so.
In an interview recorded at Buckingham Palace on Thursday, Prince Andrew spoke to BBC Newsnight's Emily Maitlis where he answered questions regarding his links to convicted sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein.
Viewers in the UK can watch the full programme on BBC iPlayer: Prince Andrew and the Epstein Scandal: The Newsnight Interview
16 Nov 2019
