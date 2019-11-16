Media player
Watch live: Prince Andrew & the Epstein Scandal
The Duke of York has said he "let the side down" by staying at the home of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, adding it was the "wrong thing to do".
He was answering questions about his links to Epstein for the first time.
He spoke to BBC Newsnight's Emily Maitlis in an interview recorded at Buckingham Palace on Thursday, and broadcast on BBC2 from 2100 GMT on Saturday.
16 Nov 2019
