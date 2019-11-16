Prince Andrew: 'No indication' about Epstein

Media player
Prince Andrew on Epstein: 'There was no indication'
The Duke of York tells Newsnight he had 'absolutely no indication' at the time of Jeffrey Epstein's trafficking activities in the United States.
You can watch the full interview on the BBC iPlayer.
16 Nov 2019
