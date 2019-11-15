Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Prince Andrew speaks about links to Jeffrey Epstein
The Duke of York has answered questions about his links to Jeffrey Epstein for the first time in a BBC interview.
He spoke to BBC Newsnight's Emily Maitlis in an interview recorded at Buckingham Palace on Thursday.
Watch the interview in full on BBC Two at 21:00 GMT on Saturday.
-
15 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window