Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
This Matters: Are politicians playing you?
Politicians will say anything to win your vote.
But did you know they'll offer you different deals depending on your postcode?
Come and find out what they're really selling you this election.
-
15 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window