Al Murray: 'Nephew needs a transplant before Christmas'
Comedian Al Murray is urging people to sign up to a blood stem cell register run by the cancer charity DKMS.
His nephew Finley, aged six, has a rare and aggressive form of childhood leukaemia.
He is undergoing chemotherapy but his best chance of fighting the disease is a bone marrow transplant.
Watch the Victoria Derbyshire programme on BBC Two and BBC News Channel, 10:00 to 11:00 GMT - and see more of our stories here.
15 Nov 2019
