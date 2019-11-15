Your questions answered: Boris Johnson

Media player
Throughout the election campaign BBC News is asking the questions you want answered by politicians.
This morning from 09:00 GMT, in the first of a series of special programmes on 5Live, the BBC News Channel and online, Boris Johnson will respond.
If you've got a question you can get involved by texting 85058, using #BBCYourQuestions, or emailing yourquestions@bbc.co.uk.
15 Nov 2019
