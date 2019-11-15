Immigration, NHS funding and free broadband

Media player
Election 2019: Tories talk immigration and Labour offer free broadband
In a day of big election promises, the Conservatives said they would reduce unskilled migration, while Labour said they would provide free full-fibre broadband by 2030.
Parties also responded to data showing the worst-ever hospital performance in England.
The BBC's Helen Catt looks at the main events of Thursday's election campaign.
15 Nov 2019
