'Social media isn't reality'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'Social media isn't reality'

YouTube star Nikki Lilly spoke out about online trolling, ahead of being given a BAFTA Special Award.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 15 Nov 2019